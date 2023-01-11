Russia hasn’t captured entire Soledar despite several claims that city has fallen – ISW

Russia hasn’t captured entire Soledar despite several claims that city has fallen – ISW

Situation in the area of Soledar and Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, according to the DeepState Map project. 

Latest news Ukraine

Editor’s Note

In its January 10 Russian offensive campaign assessment, the US-based Institute for the Study of War says that “Russian forces have not captured the entirety of Soledar (city northeast of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast – Ed.) despite several false Russian claims that the city has fallen and that Bakhmut risks imminent encirclement.”

 Several Russian sources claimed that Wagner Group forces advanced into the west of Soledar on January 10 (sources: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, etc). Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin refuted these claims, remarking that Wagner Group forces are still fighting against concerted Ukrainian resistance.

ISW has only observed visual confirmation of Wagner Group forces in central Soledar as of January 10.

The reality of block-by-block control of terrain in Soledar is obfuscated by the dynamic nature of urban combat, however, and Russian forces have largely struggled to make significant tactical gains in the Soledar area for months. Even taking the most generous Russian claims at face value, the capture of Soledar would not portend an immediate encirclement of Bakhmut.

Control of Soledar will not necessarily allow Russian forces to exert control over critical Ukrainian ground lines of communication (GLOCs) into Bakhmut, as ISW has previously assessed.

Russian troops have resumed the assault on Ukraine’s town of Soledar, bringing new reserves

Russo-Ukrainian War. Day 320: Fierce fighting near Bakhmut and Soledar continues

Putin’s crony Prigozhin wants control over salt and gypsum mines around Bakhmut – Reuters

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags: , ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags