Russian troops have resumed the assault on Ukraine’s town of Soledar, bringing new reserves

“There are hard battles right in these minutes in Soledar” Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Defense wrote.

Russian Wagner troops brought reserves and resumed the assault on this small city in Ukraine’s Donbas. Russian troops have advanced in the area around the city up to 3 km last week.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: war in Donbas