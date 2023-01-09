Russian troops have resumed the assault on Ukraine’s town of Soledar, bringing new reserves

“There are hard battles right in these minutes in Soledar” Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Defense wrote.
Russian Wagner troops brought reserves and resumed the assault on this small city in Ukraine’s Donbas. Russian troops have advanced in the area around the city up to 3 km last week.
