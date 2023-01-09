Russo Ukrainian War. Day 320: Fierce fighting near Bakhmut and Soledar continues

Fierce fighting near Bakhmut and Soledar. Russia’s war against Ukraine causes the largest refugee crisis since World War II. Russia has created the world’s largest minefield in Ukraine.

Petrykivka-style painting on a Ukrainian combat helicopter Servicemen decided to decorate their aircraft after they visited Petrykivka hromada in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and took master classes in Petrykivka painting.

Daily overview — Summary report, January 9, 2023

The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 pm, January 9, 2023 is in the dropdown menu below:

Show the Content [The adversary is conducting offensive actions on Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Lyman axes, trying to improve its tactical situation on Kupyansk axis. The invaders focus their futile efforts on capturing Donetsk oblast within the administrative border.] During the past day, Russian occupiers launched 7 missiles and 31 air strikes and launched 73 MLRS attacks. The threat of enemy air and missile strikes remains high across Ukraine. Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled attacks in the vicinities of Stelmakhivka and Chervonpopivka (Luhansk oblast); Soledar, Krasna Hora, Pidhorodne, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Vodyane, Pervomais’ke, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk oblast). Novopavlivka, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson axes: Russian forces stay on the defensive attempting to protect previously occupied lines; reinforce defensive lines and positions. Volyn, Polissya, Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi axes: no significant changes, no signs of the formation of offensive grouping reported. Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi axes : the vicinities of Halaganivka and Hremyach settlements (Chernihiv oblast); Korenyok, Kucherivka, Studenok, Bunyakyne, Atyns’ke, Kindrativka, and Myropyllya (Sumy oblast); Starytsya, Chuhunivka, Milove, Kolodyazne, and Novomlynsk (Kharkiv oblast) were subject to mortar and artillery shelling;

and : the vicinities of Halaganivka and Hremyach settlements (Chernihiv oblast); Korenyok, Kucherivka, Studenok, Bunyakyne, Atyns’ke, Kindrativka, and Myropyllya (Sumy oblast); Starytsya, Chuhunivka, Milove, Kolodyazne, and Novomlynsk (Kharkiv oblast) were subject to mortar and artillery shelling; Kupyansk axis : the vicinities of Dvorichna, Pershotravneve, Ivanivka, and Krokhmalne (Kharkiv oblast); Stelmakhivka and Myasozharivka (Luhansk oblast) were shelled by tanks and artillery.

: the vicinities of Dvorichna, Pershotravneve, Ivanivka, and Krokhmalne (Kharkiv oblast); Stelmakhivka and Myasozharivka (Luhansk oblast) were shelled by tanks and artillery. Lyman axis : Makiivka, Ploshanka, Nevske, Kuzmyne, Chervonpopivka, and Dibrova (Luhansk oblast) suffered enemy attacks.

: Makiivka, Ploshanka, Nevske, Kuzmyne, Chervonpopivka, and Dibrova (Luhansk oblast) suffered enemy attacks. Bakhmut axis: Spirne, Berestov, Bilohorivka, Vesele, Rozdolivka, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Bila Hora, Diliivka, Druzhba, Zalizne, and New York (Donetsk oblast) came under enemy fire. Avdiivka axis : Avdiivka, Nevels’ke, Heorgiivka, Maryinka, and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk oblast) suffered enemy attacks.

: Avdiivka, Nevels’ke, Heorgiivka, Maryinka, and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk oblast) suffered enemy attacks. Zaporizhzhia axis: artillery attacks were reported in the vicinities of Dorozhnyanka, Charivne, Biloghirya, Maly Shcherbaki, Stepove, and Kam’yans’ke (Zaporizhzhia oblast); and Oleksiivka (Dnipropetrovsk oblast). Kherson axis: Russian forces do not cease shelling settlements along the right bank of the Dnipro River. The city of Kherson again came under MLRS fire. According to the available information, a significant amount of weapons and military equipment arriving in Belarus from the Russian Federation for training purposes has been removed from a long-term storage and requires maintenance. It is also known that Belarusian servicemen take an active part in maintenance works. There is a tendency for the deterioration of morale and the psychological state of the Russian personnel. Thus, among the soldiers of the 127th separate intelligence brigade stationed in temporarily occupied Sevastopol, the idea of ending the war under any conditions is spreading. [In order to maintain military discipline and prevent any panic sentiments among the personnel of the occupation troops operating on Zaporizhzhia axis, the adversary used the units of the Russian national guard (Rosgvardia). Thus, 6 people who expressed their views on surrendering to the Ukrainian Defense Forces were reported shot near the settlement of Chystopillya on January 5.] [In order to discredit the Ukrainian military leadership, the adversary is propagating disinformation about the preparation of an attack by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on medical institutions in Luhansk oblast, where wounded Russian invaders are being treated.] During the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Air Force launched 17 air strikes on the concentrations of enemy troops and 3 air strikes against Russian anti-aircraft missile systems. At the same time, Ukrainian warriors shot down 3 Russian helicopters (Ka-52, Mi-24, and Mi-8), and 3 “Orlan-10” type reconnaissance UAVs. Ukrainian missile and artillery troops attacked 7 concentrations of enemy troops and military equipment and 1 fuel warehouse.

Military Updates

Military situation in Bakhmut and Soledar, as reported by Ukrainska Pravda, citing President Zelenskyy, “Today, the commander of the ground forces, General Syrskyi, visited the troops defending the outskirts of Bakhmut and Soledar. He honoured the fighters with awards for their resilience. On the scene, he organised the steps necessary to strengthen our defence, in particular, by transferring of additional units and intensifying fire on the invaders. Zelenskyy noted that the situation in the contact zone has not undergone significant changes during the first week of the year, and fierce battles continue in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts.

Bakhmut is holding out against all odds. And although most of the city has been destroyed by Russian strikes, our warriors repel constant attempts at a Russian offensive there. Soledar is holding out, although there is even more destruction, and it is extremely hard… There is no piece of land near these two cities where the occupier would not have given his life for the crazy ideas of the masters of the Russian regime. This is one of the bloodiest places on the frontline, the president said.

Zelenskyy also emphasised that all our positions, all our actions in defence are interconnected, and the resilience and effectiveness of actions at the front in general depends on the resilience and effectiveness of actions at each area of the frontline.

On 7 January, Serhii Cherevatyi, the spokesman for the eastern group of Ukrainian troops, reported that the city of Soledar (Donetsk Oblast) is not under the control of Russian troops, and although fierce battles are taking place there, Ukraine’s Armed Forces are repelling the attacks of the occupiers.”

Ukraine’s border guards attack stronghold and push back Russian forces near Bakhmut, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. “Recently, the servicemen of the Luhansk border detachment carried out effective counterattacks near Bakhmut. The border guards, in several groups, attacked the occupiers’ stronghold from the flanks. With a sudden attack, a unit of the occupying forces has been pushed back.

During the night, the Russian invaders tried to regain the lost border, but every time they received fire damage from the Ukrainian border guards and escaped. In total, in close combat, our soldiers killed 18 and wounded 24 invaders.”

Russians redeploy several battalions of paratroopers, heavy equipment to Kreminna, Ukrinform reports. “The Russians redeployed several battalions of paratroopers and heavy equipment there. Russian forces is gradually faltering there… The occupiers try to hold Kreminna to prevent their defence in Luhansk region from splitting in half, Serhiy Haidai, Head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, posted on Facebook.”

Explosions rock Russian-captured Hydromash plant in Melitopol for several hours, Ukrainska Pravda reports. “Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, has reported that explosions have occurred overnight at the Hydromash industrial machinery manufacturing plant which had been captured by Russian forces.

It has been very loud at the Ruscist-captured [Russian forces] Hydromash plant, where they have set up another military base. The rumbling lasted for several hours, an incendiary wave broke the windows of neighbouring houses, and smoke was still billowing over the plant in the morning. Fedorov reported that there had been a series of explosions in the city overnight on 7-8 January.”

Russian forces attack UN mission in Zaporizhzhia Oblast during promised “ceasefire”, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Oleksandr Starukh, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration. “The aggressor country, which promised to refrain from shooting, has attacked a UN humanitarian mission, which brought humanitarian aid to the city of Orikhiv.

On the evening of Saturday, 7 January, Russian forces carried out a missile strike on the outskirts of the city of Zaporizhzhia. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu to implement a ceasefire during Christmas.”

Anti-aircraft gunners strike down Russian helicopter and UAV, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Ukrainian Air Force Command. “Today, on 8 January 2023, between 11:00 and 14:00, operators of the mobile S-300B1 anti-air missile system from the Air Command Center destroyed an enemy helicopter and a drone on the eastern front; most likely those were Ka-52 and Orlan-10 UAV, which was trying to carry out the reconnaissance of our positions.”

Earlier on 8 January, soldiers from Air Command Skhid (East) destroyed an enemy reconnaissance drone in the skies over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):

Since at least June 2022, Russian Aerospace Forces have almost certainly used Su-57 FELON to conduct missions against Ukraine . FELON is Russia’s most advanced fifth-generation supersonic combat jet, employing stealth technologies and highly advanced avionics. These missions have likely been limited to flying over Russian territory, launching long range air-to-surface or air-to-air missiles into Ukraine.

. FELON is Russia’s most advanced fifth-generation supersonic combat jet, employing stealth technologies and highly advanced avionics. These missions have likely been limited to flying over Russian territory, launching long range air-to-surface or air-to-air missiles into Ukraine. Recent commercially available imagery shows five FELON parked at Akhtubinsk Air Base , which hosts the 929th Flight Test Centre. As this is the only known FELON base, these aircraft have likely been involved in operations against Ukraine.

, which hosts the 929th Flight Test Centre. As this is the only known FELON base, these aircraft have likely been involved in operations against Ukraine. Russia is highly likely prioritising avoiding the reputational damage, reduced export prospects, and the compromise of sensitive technology which would come from any loss of FELON over Ukraine. This is symptomatic of Russia’s continued risk-averse approach to employing its air force in the war.

which would come from any loss of FELON over Ukraine. This is symptomatic of Russia’s continued risk-averse approach to employing its air force in the war. In recent weeks, Russia has bolstered defensive fortifications in central Zaporizhzhia Oblast , southern Ukraine, especially between the towns of Vasilyvka and Orikhiv. Russia maintains a large force in this sector.

, southern Ukraine, especially between the towns of Vasilyvka and Orikhiv. Russia maintains a large force in this sector. The way Russia has worked on improving defences suggests commanders are highly likely pre-occupied with the potential for major Ukrainian offensive action in two sectors: either in northern Luhansk Oblast, or in Zaporizhzhia.

action in two sectors: either in northern Luhansk Oblast, or in Zaporizhzhia. A major Ukrainian breakthrough in Zaporizhzhia would seriously challenge the viability of Russia’s ‘land bridge’ linking Russia’s Rostov region and Crimea; Ukrainian success in Luhansk would further undermine Russia’s professed war aim of ‘liberating’ the Donbas. Deciding which of these threats to prioritise countering is likely one of the central dilemmas for Russian operational planners.