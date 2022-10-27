Pisky village in Donetsk Oblast was completely destroyed in Russian shelling [video]

Latest news Ukraine

The Donetsk Oblast military administration published a video showing the consequences of the Russian shelling of the village of Pisky, which is now mutilated and completely destroyed by the Russian invaders, with almost no surviving buildings left.

The video shows a village with almost all residential buildings destroyed and damaged by Russian shelling, only the remains, “skeletons” of buildings are visible – they are without roofs, windows and doors, and everything inside has burned out. The remains of the houses are buried in construction debris, which was formed from the destruction. The church building was also heavily damaged by shelling and bombing – the domes and walls were destroyed and pierced by shells.

Donetsk Oblast is under constant shelling by Russian troops, and there are problems with electricity, heat, and water supply in the Oblast.

