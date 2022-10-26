Two killed, including pregnant woman, in Russian strike on central-Ukrainian Dnipro

Two people were killed and four injured in a Russian missile strike on the central-Ukrainian city of Dnipro in the night of 21 October, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Head Valentyn Reznichenko reported.Zelenskyy staffer Kyrylo Tymoshenko clarified that the Russian missile hit a gas station. A pregnant woman and the gas station operator were killed.

The strike happens amid a surge in Russian shelling of civilian infrastructure, including strikes on energy facilities that have caused massive rolling blackouts throughout the country.

