Russia destroys fire unit in Dnipro; Ukraine downs 4 of 16 Russian missiles and all 20 kamikaze drones

Fire unit destroyed in Dnipro City by a Russian missile strike on 22 may 2023. Photo: Telegram/DSNS

In the early hours of 22 May 2023, Russian forces carried out a massive air attack on Dnipro City from all directions with missiles and one-way attack drones to target military and infrastructure facilities in the city, according to a Facebook post by the Ukrainian Army’s Air Force Command.

The command says that Russians fired a total of 16 missiles of various types and 20 Shahed-136/131 attack drones:

4 Kh-101/X-555 air-launched cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea area;

5 Kh-22 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 long-range bombers from different directions – the Sea of Azov and Kursk Oblast;

2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the temporarily occupied Crimea;

5 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast;

20 Shahed attack drones from the southern and northern directions.

“During the night attack on 22 May, Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed four X-101/X-555 cruise missiles and 20 Shahed attack drones,” the Air Force wrote.

Also, the Command confirmed that late on 21 May, a Russian Sukhoy Su-35 fighter jet crashed in the territorial waters of Ukraine in Kherson Oblast, but didn’t immediately attribute the crash to the actions of the Ukrainian aircraft or air defenses:

“The circumstances that caused this are being clarified,” the command says.

Serhii Lysak, the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration’s head, says that the four missiles and 15 of the drones were shot down in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

According to Lysak, Russian strikes injured a man, 27, in Dnipro City, and at least seven other people in the oblast, including two women aged 52 and 70 who were hospitalized.

The Russian missiles damaged several buildings in the rescue unit (firefighting facility) destroying more than 10 special vehicles and damaging “the same number” of those.

“At night, the enemy insidiously fired at the rescue unit. Three buildings were destroyed, more than 20 pieces of equipment were destroyed. One rescuer was injured,” the Emergency Service’s update reads.

“25 private cars and two buses were also damaged. A private enterprise in Dnipro was also hit. Three buildings were damaged,” Lysak wrote.

Additionally, the attack damaged homes, apartment and administrative buildings, a kindergarten, cars in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, according to the authorities.

Tags: Dnipro, Shahed-136, Su-35