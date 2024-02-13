Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

Syrskyi: Ukraine shifts to defensive operation, aiming to exhaust Russian troops

According to Ukraine’s Army Chief, the most intense battles are unfolding in the Kupiansk direction of Kharkiv Oblast.
byIryna Voichuk
13/02/2024
1 minute read
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Oleksandr Syrskyi. Credit: Syrskyi/Telegram channel
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Ukrainian troops have switched from offensive to defensive operations aiming to exhaust Russian troops, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said in an interview with ZDF channel on 13 February.

Syrskyi characterized the frontline situation as “difficult,” with Russian troops attacking the entire frontline.

“We have switched from offensive actions to a defense operation.  The purpose of our defense operation is to exhaust the enemy’s forces and inflict maximum losses by using our fortifications, technical advantages, drones, electronic warfare, and by holding prepared defense lines,” Syrskyi said.

According to Ukraine’s Army Chief, the most intense battles are unfolding in the Kupiansk direction of Kharkiv Oblast, where Russian forces, intent on capturing the city of Kupiansk at any cost, are launching daily assaults.

“The enemy has been conducting a high-intensity offensive for four months. Their losses, particularly in terms of manpower killed, are 7-8 times higher than ours, according to the latest data,” Syrskyi said regarding the current frontline situation.

Syrskyi also noted the increasingly significant role of drones in warfare due to escalated utilization by both sides. He also mentioned that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are utilizing remotely controlled ground robotic platforms, significantly enhancing their ability to protect the lives of servicemen amid ongoing hostilities.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts