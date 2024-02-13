Syrskyi: Ukraine shifts to defensive operation, aiming to exhaust Russian troops

Ukrainian troops have switched from offensive to defensive operations aiming to exhaust Russian troops, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said in an interview with ZDF channel on 13 February.

Syrskyi characterized the frontline situation as “difficult,” with Russian troops attacking the entire frontline.

“We have switched from offensive actions to a defense operation. The purpose of our defense operation is to exhaust the enemy’s forces and inflict maximum losses by using our fortifications, technical advantages, drones, electronic warfare, and by holding prepared defense lines,” Syrskyi said.

According to Ukraine’s Army Chief, the most intense battles are unfolding in the Kupiansk direction of Kharkiv Oblast, where Russian forces, intent on capturing the city of Kupiansk at any cost, are launching daily assaults.

“The enemy has been conducting a high-intensity offensive for four months. Their losses, particularly in terms of manpower killed, are 7-8 times higher than ours, according to the latest data,” Syrskyi said regarding the current frontline situation.

Syrskyi also noted the increasingly significant role of drones in warfare due to escalated utilization by both sides. He also mentioned that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are utilizing remotely controlled ground robotic platforms, significantly enhancing their ability to protect the lives of servicemen amid ongoing hostilities.

