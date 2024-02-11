Eng
CNN: Zelenskyy presses Commander Syrskyi for new plan to avoid battlefield stagnation

At the same time the plan should not push for too many new conscripts.
byEuheniia Martyniuk
11/02/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi. Credit: Presidential Office
According to CNN, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is urging newly appointed Armed Forces Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi to develop a new plan for avoiding “stagnation” on the battlefield, while at the same time not pushing for too many new conscripts.

Syrskyi’s predecessor, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, was dismissed partly for characterizing the war as in “stalemate” after last year’s stalled counteroffensive. Zelenskyy was also irritated by Zaluzhnyi’s suggestions that he needed a huge mobilization drive to turn things around. 

Per CNN, regardless of eventual draftees requests, Russia’s superior troop strength continues influencing frontline conditions. The most immediate challenge identified for Syrskyi is resolving the increasingly dire situation in Avdiivka.

The town, located northwest of Donetsk city, remains a focal point of intense combat as Russian forces advance from the north towards its center. Recent updates from the DeepState mapping site indicate Russian progress, with some control now over part of the railway line just north of the town’s station. 

Despite this, Ukraine’s southern forces commander, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, stated on Saturday that logistics teams are still managing to deliver supplies to the town. He also mentioned the rotation of fresh fighters into the battle and the establishment of additional firing positions. 

Even so, Russian forces are perhaps no more than several hundred meters away from the main supply route into town.

