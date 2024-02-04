Eng
Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil to represent Ukraine at Eurovision 2024￼￼

Ukraine has selected Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil, with their song “Teresa & Maria,” to represent the country at Eurovision 2024, following a national selection that equally weighed professional jury and audience votes.
byYuri Zoria
04/02/2024
1 minute read
Jerry Heil (L) and Alyona Alyona (R) at the Eurovision 2024 national selection. kyiv, 3 February 2024. Screenshot: Suspilne
The duet of Ukrainian hip-hop artist Alyona Alyona and pop star Jerry Heil has been chosen to represent Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 (ESC) with their entry, “Teresa & Maria,” as reported by Ukrinform.

The national selection winner for Eurovision 2024 was decided through a combined voting process, with equal weight given to a professional jury and the television audience, each contributing 50%.

The winner’s announcement for Eurovision 2024 was initially slated for 3 February. However, a malfunction in the Diia voting platform prevented timely voting by all interested parties. Consequently, the online voting period was extended by an additional day.

The 68th Eurovision Song Contest is set to be held in Malmö, Sweden, with the first and second semi-finals scheduled for May 7 and 9, respectively, and the grand final on 11 May.

Ukraine has won the Eurovision three times: Ruslana’s dynamic “Wild Dances” enthralled audiences in 2004; Jamala’s poignant performance of “1944” secured victory in 2016; and most recently, Kalush Orchestra’s “Stefania,” a tribute to mothers, won in 2022.

