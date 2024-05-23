Ukrainian military band members held captive in Russia for two years, says ministry

Russia holds members of three military bands from Ukraine’s National Guard, the Navy forces, and the Armed Forces in captivity. All were captured in Mariupol in 2022, according to Ukraine’s Ministry of Culture and Information Policy.

All of them were serving in Mariupol and were captured there. The ministry reported that Russians took the Navy and Armed Forces bands captive from the Illich plant on 12 April 2022 and the National Guard band from Azovstal on 20 May 2022. Their whereabouts and health status remain unknown.

On 3 April 2022, some musicians were exchanged in a Ukraine-Russian prisoner swap. In April 2023, the body of musician Sviatoslav Saltykov, who died in November 2022, was returned to his homeland.

“Russia is a terrorist state that disregards human life and ignores international laws. Today, the enemy holds not only military personnel but also artists, painters, and musicians captive. We must fight for their return!” the ministry emphasized.

Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported on social media that the Russian side is deliberately delaying the repatriation of deceased Ukrainian soldiers.

For instance, the bodies of those who were allegedly killed in an Il-76 plane crash in late January 2024. The Russian side continues to postpone the potential repatriation.

Earlier, Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said that since the onset of Russia’s all-out war, over 52,000 Ukrainians have gone missing, including 3,676 children.

