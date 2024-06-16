Ukrainian forces destroy Russia’s artillery systems, armored vehicles on Kharkiv front

Russian troops are continuing to target Kharkiv Oblast and launching assaults on Ukrainian military positions and settlements, says the General Staff in its daily update.

On 16 June, Russian forces made several unsuccessful attempts to attack Defense Forces units near Vovchansk on the Kharkiv front, which they opened on 10 May.

They also tried to storm Ukrainian positions in the Lyman front but failed. According to Ukaine’s military, the enemy lost over 180 soldiers, one armored combat vehicle, two artillery systems, and four vehicles on this front over the past day.

Overall, the occupiers lost 1,160 soldiers, six armored combat vehicles, 58 artillery systems, and one multiple rocket launcher system in Ukraine during the last day.

On other fronts, Ukrainian forces say, the situation remains tense but controlled.

On 16 June, five combat engagements had already occurred on the Siversk front. Ukrainian defenders repelled attacks in the Rozdolivka and Verkhniokamianske settlements. Enemy activity persists in the Rozdolivka area, and three combat clashes are ongoing.

The occupiers also made 18 attempts to breach Ukrainian defensive lines near Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Sokol, and Umanske villages on the Pokrovsk front, with nine clashes currently continuing. Ukrainian soldiers are taking measures to stabilize the front and prevent the Russians from advancing deeper into Ukraine’s territory.

