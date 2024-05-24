Europeans largely support humanitarian and financial aid to Ukraine, survey shows

A recent Standard Eurobarometer survey shows that Europeans largely support providing humanitarian aid to Ukrainians and welcoming people fleeing the war into the EU.

6.3 million Ukrainians, mostly women and children, have fled the country due to Russia’s war, seeking protection in European countries as of 2023.

87% of Europeans agree with providing humanitarian support to those affected by the war in Ukraine, and 83% support welcoming people fleeing the war into the EU, according to the European Commission.

72% of EU citizens support economic sanctions on the Russian government, companies, and individuals, while 70% agree with providing financial support to Ukraine.

“Six in ten approve of the EU granting candidate status to Ukraine and of the EU financing the purchase and supply of military equipment to Ukraine,” the report says.

Russia’s war in Ukraine had the greatest influence on how EU citizens view the future (42%), followed by the pandemic and other health crises (34%) and the economic and financial crisis (23%).

35% of Europeans consider the war in Ukraine as one of the two most important issues facing the EU. This is followed by immigration (24%), the international situation (22%), and inflation (19%).

Europeans prioritize defense and security amid global challenges

Generally, Europeans want to see the EU “stronger and more independent,” particularly in light of current global challenges.

77% of Europeans are in favor of a common defense and security policy among EU countries, while 71% agree that the EU needs to strengthen its capacity to produce military equipment, the European Commission reports.

67% agree that the EU is a place of stability in a troubled world, and 69% believe that the EU has sufficient power and tools to defend Europe’s economic interests in the global economy.

The survey reveals that security and defense (34%), followed closely by climate and the environment (30%), are the top priority areas for EU action in the medium term.

The Standard Eurobarometer 101 (Spring 2024) was conducted between 3 and 28 April 2024 across the 27 EU Member States, with 26,399 EU citizens interviewed face-to-face, according to the report.

A survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) from April 20-26 showed a declining intention among Ukrainian refugees to return home due to ongoing war conditions. Among the critical return conditions, Ukrainians named infrastructure restoration (34%), safety (34%), housing (26%), and ending the invasion (26%).

