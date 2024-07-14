Russia deliberately targets Ukrainian first responders with follow-up strikes, killing 2 in Kharkiv Oblast

On 13 July, Russia targeted a railway station in the village of Budy in Kharkiv Oblast, killing two and injuring 25 people.

The assault was carried out in two strikes using Iskander-M ballistic missiles at a half-hour interval.

The second strike occurred when emergency services arrived at the scene, increasing the number of casualties. An ambulance responding to the initial attack was also damaged in the follow-up strike, according to Oleh Syniehubov, Governor of Kharkiv Oblast.

The Russian repeated strike killed Artem Kostyria, the head of the Kharkiv State Emergency Services, and police officer Oleksiy Koshchii.

Head of the Kharkiv State Emergency Services Artem Kostyria and a police officer Oleksiy Koshchii Source: Ihor Klymenko

25 people were injured, including two children: a 14-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy.

Five railway workers were among those initially injured, including a driver, station manager, station attendant, senior track master, and train assembler. Other railway personnel suffered shrapnel wounds and concussions.

Of the 25 injured, two are reported to be in serious condition, 13 in moderate condition, and the rest with mild injuries.

The bombardment caused significant damage to local infrastructure, affecting 26 residential buildings, 9 administrative buildings, 2 cars, the station building, 3 auxiliary buildings, and a section of railway line, according Syniehubov.

