Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russia deliberately targets Ukrainian first responders with follow-up strikes, killing 2 in Kharkiv Oblast

On 13 July, Russian forces launched two Iskander-M missile strikes on a railway station in Budy, Kharkiv Oblast, killing the head of the local State Emergency Services and a police officer, who arrived at the station to help after the initial strike.
byVira Kravchuk
14/07/2024
1 minute read
Ukrainian first responders.
Ukrainian first responders. Source: Suspilne Kharkiv
Russia deliberately targets Ukrainian first responders with follow-up strikes, killing 2 in Kharkiv Oblast

On 13 July, Russia targeted a railway station in the village of Budy in Kharkiv Oblast, killing two and injuring 25 people.

 The assault was carried out in two strikes using Iskander-M ballistic missiles at a half-hour interval. 

The second strike occurred when emergency services arrived at the scene, increasing the number of casualties. An ambulance responding to the initial attack was also damaged in the follow-up strike, according to Oleh Syniehubov, Governor of Kharkiv Oblast.

The Russian repeated strike killed Artem Kostyria, the head of the Kharkiv State Emergency Services, and police officer Oleksiy Koshchii.

Head of the Kharkiv State Emergency Services Artem Kostyria and a police officer Oleksiy Koshchii
Head of the Kharkiv State Emergency Services Artem Kostyria and a police officer Oleksiy Koshchii Source: Ihor Klymenko

25 people were injured, including two children: a 14-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy. 

Five railway workers were among those initially injured, including a driver, station manager, station attendant, senior track master, and train assembler.  Other railway personnel suffered shrapnel wounds and concussions.

Of the 25 injured, two are reported to be in serious condition, 13 in moderate condition, and the rest with mild injuries.

The bombardment caused significant damage to local infrastructure, affecting 26 residential buildings, 9 administrative buildings, 2 cars, the station building, 3 auxiliary buildings, and a section of railway line, according Syniehubov.

Russian double tap attack on Kharkiv Oblast kills two, injures 22 people

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!