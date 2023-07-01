Russian shelling injured three in Kherson Oblast, including 6-year-old child

Russian shelling injured three people, including a 6-year-old child, in Kherson Oblast, southern Ukraine, according to the Kherson Oblast State Administration.
Russian troops shelled Antonivka in Kherson Oblast, damaging a detached house and injuring a family with a child, Oleksander Prokudin, the Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, reported.
A 6-year-old boy got his leg injured. He has a moderate injury. A 79-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were also injured and hospitalized.
Invading Russian forces continue to target Ukrainian civilians, shelling residential areas with heavy artillery.
Tags: Kherson, Russian war crimes