Russian shelling injured three in Kherson Oblast, including 6-year-old child

Russian shelling injured three people, including a 6-year-old child, in Kherson Oblast, southern Ukraine, according to the Kherson Oblast State Administration.

Russian troops shelled Antonivka in Kherson Oblast, damaging a detached house and injuring a family with a child, Oleksander Prokudin, the Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, reported.

A 6-year-old boy got his leg injured. He has a moderate injury. A 79-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were also injured and hospitalized.

Invading Russian forces continue to target Ukrainian civilians, shelling residential areas with heavy artillery.

Tags: Kherson, Russian war crimes