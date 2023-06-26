Russian attacks kill two civilians, injure at least 10 more in last 24 hours across Ukraine

House in Donetsk Oblast damaged in Russian shelling attacks on 25 June 2023. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration  

According to reports by local authorities and the police, Russian artillery and air attacks killed two civilians and injured at least ten more across Ukraine in the last 24 hours.

Northeastern Sumy Oblast saw 82 artillery strikes, which killed a local woman, and destroyed at least three one-family homes, Sumy Oblast Police reported

National Police of Ukraine says the artillery attacks on Kherson city and oblast injured four people, including a 19-year-old pregnant woman. At about 3:20 a.m. on 25 June, one of the Russian artillery shells hit a five-storey building killing a man, according to the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office.

Russian forces attacked multiple settlements with artillery and missiles in eastern Donetsk Oblast, injuring four civilians, according to Donetsk Oblast Military Administration Head Pavlo Kyrylenko

Elderly woman rescued from the rubble of a destroyed house in the village of Preobrazhenka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Photo: State Emergency service ~

Elderly woman rescued from the rubble of a destroyed house in the village of Preobrazhenka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Photo: State Emergency service

Russian forces attacked multiple settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast near the frontline with artillery, drones, and combat aircraft. A 79-year-old man and a 77-year-old woman were rescued from the rubble of their house in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Emergency Service reported

