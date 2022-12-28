Russia shells maternity hospital in south-Ukrainian Kherson

Russians shelled the maternity ward of the Kherson hospital, where 2 children were born today, Presidential Office’s Deputy Head Tymoshenko reported.

According to him, no one was injured in the attack. Before the attack, the doctors managed to successfully complete a caesarean section. There are five women after childbirth in the ward.

“It’s a miracle that no one was hurt. Doctors and patients were in the shelter,” Tymoshenko added.

