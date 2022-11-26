Russia killed 32 civilians in Kherson since its deoccupation two weeks ago

Since the de-occupation of Kherson Oblast on 11 November, Russia has already killed 32 civilians, the head of the National Police of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko said.
“Daily Russian shelling destroys the city and kills peaceful local residents. In total, since the deoccupation, Russia has killed 32 civilians in Kherson Oblast.
Many people are evacuating to seek refuge in calmer Oblasts of the state. But many citizens remain in their homes. And we need to provide them with the maximum possible security,” he said.
