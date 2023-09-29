Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Russia shells south-Ukrainian cities, injures utility workers

Two men, 24 and 68, are hospitalized in one of Russia’s daily strikes on Kherson
byAlya Shandra
29/09/2023
1 minute read
Russian missile strike kherson
Windows shattered by a Russian strike on Kherson. Photo by Kherson’s Prosecutor’s Office
Two utility workers were injured in the south-Ukrainian city of Kherson, and an infrastructure object damaged in the nearby city of Mykolaiv after Russian missile strikes on the night and morning of 29 September.  

According to the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office, the Russian military shelled the regional center at around 8:30, seriously injuring two employees of a utility company, who are now hospitalized. It also damaged residential buildings, cars, and other civilian infrastructure.

According to the head Kherson city council Ruslan Mrochko, two employees of the Kherson Parks utility company who were cleaning the territory were wounded. The shelling also damaged a garbage truck.

Credit: Head of the Kherson city council Ruslan Mrochko

According to him, the 24-year-old wounded man has severe injuries to his arms and legs. The 68-year-old employee of the utility company was diagnosed with an eye injury and concussion.

The nearby south-Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv was also shelled at around 4:00; an infrastructure facility on the outskirts of the town was hit, according to city mayor Senkevych. Dry grass caught fire there, and the fire was extinguished at 06:45.

Since its liberation by the Ukrainian Army in November 2022, Kherson is constantly under shelling from the Russian troops situated just across the river. Yesterday’s strikes killed three women, and the day before that, one man was killed and another injured.

