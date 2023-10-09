Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Russian fire attacks kill one civilian in Kherson Oblast, injure 18, including two children

Kherson Oblast authorities say Russia conducted 53 attacks on the region on 8 October, firing 288 shells in one day, killing one civilian and injuring almost a score more.
09/10/2023
An apartment building in Kherson City hit by Russian artillery on 7 October. Photo: Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office.
In his morning report published on 9 October, Kherson Oblast Military Administration Head Oleksandr Prokudin reported that Russian attacks on the region killed one person and injured 18, including two children, on 8 October.

He says Russian forces carried out 53 attacks across Kherson Oblast over that day, firing a total of 288 shells from mortars, artillery, BM-21 Grad MLRS, AGS, tanks, and aircraft. The city of Kherson was struck by 96 shells alone.

The Russian strikes hit residential areas, a parking lot, and critical infrastructure site in Kherson city, as well as a church’s premises in Kherson district, according to Prokudin.

Despite retreating from the city of Kherson last fall, Russian forces continue to bombard both military and civilian targets across the region every day, causing almost daily damage and civilian casualties.

