Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

France summons Russian ambassador over strike killing French aid workers in Ukraine

As France prepares to confront Russia’s envoy Mechkov over drone strikes killing two relief volunteers in Ukraine, Kherson Oblast restricted access on 5 February for foreign aid workers to areas facing constant Russian shelling.
byMichelle Bondar
05/02/2024
2 minute read
Kherson
Aftermath of the Russian shelling of the settlements in the Beryslav district in Kherson Oblast on the evening of 6 January 2024. Credit: Kherson Military Administration
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

France will summon Russian Ambassador Alexei Mechkov on 5 February to reiterate condemnation of Russian strikes in Ukraine that killed two French humanitarian workers last week, diplomatic sources told French media outlet BFMTV.

On 1 February, two French casualties occurred in the Russian drone attack on the town of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast. Three other French nationals suffered injuries. The town on the Dnipro River’s Ukraine-controlled northwestern bank is just across the river from Russian positions, making Beryslav a frequent target for Russian shelling attacks. 

“Their vehicle was hit by drone fire, even though it was marked with a large red cross on the roof. Everything suggests that the Russian [military] deliberately fired on the two-car convoy,” a diplomatic source told Le Monde.

On 5 February, Kherson authorities restricted the access of foreign nationals to the region’s most dangerous territories. From now on, representatives of international organizations will not be allowed to visit settlements under constant Russian shelling without the approval of the regional military administration and military command.

France’s Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné decried an “act of barbarism” by Moscow and said that “Russia will have to answer for its crimes.” France’s anti-terrorism prosecutors opened an investigation Friday night into potential war crimes charges over the incident.

President Macron condemned the “cowardly and unworthy act” while affirming “solidarity with all volunteers engaged in helping populations” affected by Russia’s invasion.

https://twitter.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/1753364679919899025

Tensions between the nations have risen amidst French military aid to Ukraine, which Moscow blasted as “frantic militarism.” France expects increased Russian disinformation, with President Emmanuel Macron visiting Ukraine in February.

This is not the first time Russian Ambassador Alexei Mechkov has been summoned by France’s foreign ministry, including last year for indecent tweets on atrocities in Bucha along with caricatures disparaging Europe. France has also firmly denied Russian defense ministry claims circulated by pro-Kremlin sources in January that Russian strikes killed dozens of French “mercenaries” in Kharkiv.

The deceased were part of a Swiss volunteer organization, EPER. According to Le Monde, the volunteers’ names were Adrien Pajol and Guennadi Guermanovitch, but the NGO hasn’t confirmed their identities in its press release. The organization has worked in Ukraine since 2022, giving humanitarian aid to the residents of the frontline oblasts. 

Read more:

 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0