Syrskyi: Situation on frontline “has tendency toward escalation”

At the 21st Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting, Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi warned of an escalating situation on the frontlines. He urged allies for timely delivery of missiles, ammo, weapons & equipment to counter Russian airstrikes.
byMaria Tril
27/04/2024
2 minute read
Syrskyi
Oleksandr Syrskyi at the 21st meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine’s Defense. Credit: Syrskyi via Telegram
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said on the 21st meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group that the situation on the front “has a tendency toward escalation.”

The 21st meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine’s Defense took place on 26 April. One of the most important topics of discussion was the problems Ukraine has faced on the battlefield over the past six months, including the slowdown in military aid from the United States.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov addressed the coalition participants.

At the meeting, Syrskyi also told the coalition participants about the complex operational-strategic situation, which has a tendency toward escalation; the specifics of the enemy carrying out air strikes on energy infrastructure facilities; the urgent need for missiles, ammunition, weapons, military equipment, and the key role of their timely delivery.

Syrskyi also thanked the participants and personally the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, “for the consistent support of Ukraine, the Armed Forces, and military assistance from the United States and all allies and partners.”

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said after the 21st Ramstein-format meeting that the United States is allocating $6 billion for military aid to Ukraine under the USAI mechanism.

Belgium will allocate 200 million euros ($213 mn) for Germany’s initiative to find air defense systems for Ukraine, and Spain confirmed its intention to send interceptor missiles for the Patriot air defense system to Kyiv.

