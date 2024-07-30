Eng
Kursk governor claims missile interceptions after nighttime blast

Kursk’s acting governor claims four missiles were intercepted following a loud explosion that rattled the city overnight.
byMaria Tril
30/07/2024
1 minute read
Illustrative photo. Credit: flickr
According to multiple Telegram channels, including Shot, Astra, and Typical Kursk, a loud explosion and bright flash were observed in the sky over Kursk around 4:00 am local time on 30 July.

Three minutes after the explosion, at 4:03 am, acting governor of Kursk Oblast Alexei Smirnov declared an air raid alert for the region. Smirnov urged residents to “stay indoors and remain in windowless rooms,” indicating a potential ongoing threat.

As of the initial reports, there was no information about casualties or damage on the ground.

In an update on the morning of 30 July, Smirnov claimed that four missiles had been destroyed over the Oktyabrsky and Kurchatov districts of Kursk Oblast during the night. However, this claim has not been independently verified.

Ukraine’s General Staff reported on 29 July that Ukrainian forces had struck several traction substations in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. This action comes amid recent claims by Russian authorities of drone attacks in the region.

Kursk Oblast shares a border with Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast, and Ukrainian forces have been conducting regular attacks on military facilities and infrastructure in Russian regions bordering Ukraine in recent months.

