Russia attacks Kherson, killing one, injuring four people

Medics rushed to provide on-site care to a 73-year-old woman suffering from blast injuries and head trauma in Kherson.
byMaria Tril
31/07/2024
1 minute read
The Russian army shelled the suburbs of Kherson on the morning of 31 July, resulting in one death and four injuries.

According to Roman Mrochko, the head of the city military administration, the attack killed a 68-year-old man and injured four people.

Over the last day, Russian troops hit critical infrastructure facilities and an agricultural enterprise, residential areas of the region’s settlements, including two high-rise buildings and 46 private houses. Gas pipelines, outbuildings, a garage, and private cars were also damaged.

As a result of Russian attacks, one person died, and five others were injured, including one child, Mrochko said.

Russian forces continue to shell the de-occupied part of the Kherson Oblast, including the regional center, daily. Despite evidence and testimonies, Moscow has denied deliberately targeting civilians since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission stated that from 24 February 2022 to the end of June 2024, at least 33,878 civilians were affected by the hostilities in Ukraine. Specifically, the UN confirmed data on 11,284 deaths. The organization emphasizes that the actual number of casualties may be higher.

