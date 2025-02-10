Ukraine’s military reports 87 Russian air strikes, over 5,800 shellings during past day

Ukrainian forces engaged in 99 combat clashes with Russian forces over the past 24 hours. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports the heaviest fighting occurred near Pokrovsk.

The Russian army launched 2 missile strikes using 2 missiles, 87 air strikes dropping 138 guided bombs. They also conducted over 5,800 shellings, including 133 from multiple launch rocket systems, and deployed 2,427 kamikaze drones, according to the General Staff.

Russian forces concentrated their attacks in the Pokrovsk direction. Ukrainian defenders repelled 33 Russian assaults near Zelene Pole, Vodiane Druhe, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Pishchane, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Andriivka, and Dachne.

The situation around Pokrovsk illustrates the evolving nature of modern warfare, where Ukraine is producing approximately 200,000 drones monthly to combat Russian advances.

In the Kursk operational zone, Ukrainian forces repelled 18 Russian attacks. The Russian troops conducted 39 air strikes using 69 guided bombs. Russian forces also carried out 493 artillery shellings of Ukrainian positions and settlements, including 9 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The Toretsk direction saw 13 Russian attacks near Toretsk, Krymske, and Shcherbynivka. In the Lyman direction, Russian forces attempted 10 assaults near Zelenyi Hai, Novoserhiivka, Yampolivka, Kolodiazi, Kopanky, and Novoliubivka.

No assault operations were recorded in the Siverskyi, Huliaipilske, Orikhiv, and Dnipro directions. The General Staff reports no signs of offensive groupings forming in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

