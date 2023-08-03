Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Russia adds Norway to list of “unfriendly countries”

byIryna Voichuk
03/08/2023
Credit: RIA Novosti. Pavel Lvov
The Russian government has added Norway to the list of “unfriendly countries” and limited the number of employees Norwegian diplomatic missions can hire, the Russian government reported.

The government has included the Kingdom of Norway in the list of foreign states that commit unfriendly actions against Russian diplomatic and consular missions abroad,” the statement said.

In total, the list comprises 49 countries, of course, including Ukraine and the United States. As Moscow put it, these states “commit unfriendly actions directed against Russian diplomatic and consular missions abroad.”

“The list approved by the government is not final and may be expanded in view of the ongoing hostile actions of foreign states against Russian missions abroad,” the Russian government said.

Russia’s first list of unfriendly countries appeared in May 2021, and it implies “unfriendly actions” against Russian diplomatic and consular personnel. Adding a country to this list means corresponding restrictions in the diplomatic sphere. The list indicates a limit on the number of people on the territory of Russia that the country’s missions can employ.

Moscow set to add Baltic countries, Poland, Ukraine and Georgia to list of ‘unfriendly countries’

