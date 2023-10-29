Norway to help Ukraine treat wounded soldiers

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

byOlena Mukhina
29/10/2023
Oslo is ready to assist Ukraine in the treatment and rehabilitation of Ukrainian soldiers, said State Secretary of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security of Norway Even Eriksen during a meeting with Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko in Vilnius.

Eriksson assured that “Norwegian hospitals are open to helping Ukrainian soldiers,” while  “Ukrainian hospitals can expect new modern equipment from Norwegian colleagues,” the Ministry of Internal Affairs has informed.

Additionally, during the meeting, both officials discussed the protection of critical infrastructure, border security, and humanitarian demining.

“So, first we discussed the Ukrainian experience in enhancing control at state borders. For better coordination, we initiated a separate meeting of the heads of the Norwegian border guards with the head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Serhii Deineko,” said Klymenko.

As the minister pointed out, despite the significant distance between the countries, Norway is ready to assist Ukraine in strategic areas, as it also faces threats from Russia, including activities of enemy spies and the presence of Russian forces along the shared Arctic border.

