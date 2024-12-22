Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

New EU sanctions to target Russian propagandists and economy

The European Union is set to mark the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with new sanctions targeting previously unaffected sectors of the Russian economy.
byMaria Tril
22/12/2024
2 minute read
santions against Russia
Credit: Photo: Mikko Palonkorpi
New EU sanctions to target Russian propagandists and economy

The European Union plans to adopt its 16th package of sanctions against Russia on 24 February 2024, marking the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

According to informed EU diplomats, the new package is intended to serve as a “clear signal” to Moscow.

The European Union has imposed sanctions on Russia in response to its military aggression against Ukraine, particularly following the illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the full-scale invasion in 2022. These sanctions aim to weaken Russia’s economic base, restrict access to critical technologies, and limit its ability to finance the ongoing war.

The new package will target “specific sectors of the Russian economy that have not been covered at all or have been covered insufficiently so far,” EU diplomatic sources report.

It will also expand sanctions against individuals and organizations “considered to be propagandists of the Russian regime and responsible for undermining Ukraine’s territorial integrity.”

The European Commission and the European External Action Service are seeking to impose entry bans and asset freezes on individuals involved in espionage activities for Russia and participation in disinformation campaigns, including operations in Germany.

“It would be challenging to track the involvement of individuals in so-called hybrid Russian attacks and prove their complicity,” Brussels officials said. This uncertainty leaves the final decision on sanctions related to Russian espionage and disinformation activities pending.

The EU’s previous sanctions package, its 15th, was adopted on 16 December. It targeted 52 vessels from Russia’s shadow fleet with port access restrictions and service bans. The 15 th package also marked the EU’s first-ever sanctions specifically addressing Russian hybrid attacks.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts