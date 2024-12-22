Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Applications to Ukrainian Legion in Poland exceed one thousand

Ukraine’s Ambassador to Poland revealed that over 1,000 applications have been submitted to join the Ukrainian Legion, with numbers expected to grow further.
byMaria Tril
22/12/2024
2 minute read
Creation_of_New_Ukrainian_Volunteer_Legion_in_Poland
The Ukrainian Legion. Credit: Ukrainian MoD
Applications to Ukrainian Legion in Poland exceed one thousand

More than 1,000 applications have been submitted to join the Ukrainian Legion being formed in Poland, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Bodnar told Suspilne in an interview.

The Ukrainian Legion in Poland was created as part of a security agreement signed between Ukraine and Poland on 8 July 2024. This initiative aims to establish a volunteer military unit composed of Ukrainians living in Poland and other European Union countries. By mid-November, the number of applications had reached 600, showing significant growth in subsequent weeks.

“In total, we have over a thousand applications currently being reviewed by the relevant commission. We hope this number will continue to grow,” Bodnar said.

The first recruitment and contract signing for the initial Ukrainian unit took place in November, with the next enrollment planned for 10 January, according to the ambassador. The exact number of recruits remains classified at the request of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry.

The Polish side provides comprehensive basic military training facilities for accepted recruits, Bodnar said.

After basic military training, according to Bodnar, depending on each fighter’s specialization, soldiers move to specialized training grounds to prepare directly for specific functions.

“After this, they form into the corresponding military unit in Ukraine, where those who enlisted in the Ukrainian Legion are now under direct command of their respective military units,” the ambassador said.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts