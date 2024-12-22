Applications to Ukrainian Legion in Poland exceed one thousand

More than 1,000 applications have been submitted to join the Ukrainian Legion being formed in Poland, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Bodnar told Suspilne in an interview.

The Ukrainian Legion in Poland was created as part of a security agreement signed between Ukraine and Poland on 8 July 2024. This initiative aims to establish a volunteer military unit composed of Ukrainians living in Poland and other European Union countries. By mid-November, the number of applications had reached 600, showing significant growth in subsequent weeks.

“In total, we have over a thousand applications currently being reviewed by the relevant commission. We hope this number will continue to grow,” Bodnar said.

The first recruitment and contract signing for the initial Ukrainian unit took place in November, with the next enrollment planned for 10 January, according to the ambassador. The exact number of recruits remains classified at the request of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry.

The Polish side provides comprehensive basic military training facilities for accepted recruits, Bodnar said.

After basic military training, according to Bodnar, depending on each fighter’s specialization, soldiers move to specialized training grounds to prepare directly for specific functions.

“After this, they form into the corresponding military unit in Ukraine, where those who enlisted in the Ukrainian Legion are now under direct command of their respective military units,” the ambassador said.

