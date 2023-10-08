Polish President: Hamas attack on Israel diverts global focus from Ukraine

On 8 October, President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, appeared on a Sunday broadcast on Polsat News, where he discussed various international topics, including the situation in the Middle East and the attacks by Palestinian militants on Israel.

“This undoubtedly benefits Russia and Russian aggression against Ukraine, as it distracts the world’s attention,” noted Duda.

He also stressed that Poland views the events in Israel through the lens of its interests, much like it does with the war in Ukraine.

“We support Ukraine within reason. We do so in a way that aids their defense but also protects our own interests and security,” stated Duda.

In the early hours of October 7th, Palestinian militants from Gaza launched an unexpected assault on Israel. Concealed by a barrage of rockets, hundreds of Hamas gunmen reportedly inflicted over 600 casualties, including two Ukrainians, and left more than 2,000 people injured. Additionally, they took 100 individuals hostage.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that over 3,000 rockets were fired at cities and towns across Israel during the day.

Israeli security forces launched ‘Operation Iron Swords,’ a counter-terrorism effort to rescue hostages and retake seized areas from Palestinian militants. Israel has also cut off Gaza’s electricity and fuel supplies and the entry of goods.

The Israeli military reported over 400 Palestinian gunmen killed and dozens arrested. The IDF targeted 426 Hamas sites, including the intelligence department head’s compound. Gaza’s health ministry confirmed 313 casualties, including 20 children, and nearly 1,990 injuries.

Israel has formally declared a state of war for the first time since the 1973 Yom Kippur War.

The United States, the European Union, Ukraine, and other countries have condemned the attacks against Israel.

