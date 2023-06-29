Israeli Prime Minister rejects calls to arm Ukraine with Iron Dome

Iron Dome combat soldiers intercept hundreds of rockets fired at Israeli civilians. Photo: Wikimedia commons
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed appeals from some Washington lawmakers and Ukrainian officials to join Western efforts to arm Ukraine, specifically approving the transfer of the “Iron Dome” air defense system. Netanyahu commented to the Wall Street Journal that Israeli weaponry could be captured on the battlefield in Ukraine and ultimately end up in the hands of Iranians, who have recently established closer military ties with Russia.
Netanyahu stated that Israel cannot allow the US to provide Ukraine with the Iron Dome system, which was jointly developed with the United States.
Ukraine’s Ambassador to Israel, Yevhen Korniychuk, dismissed fears that the weaponry would supposedly fall into Iranian hands as “completely fabricated and speculative assumptions.”
Last year, Defense Minister Reznikov said that the Iron Dome would not be effective in Ukraine as it does not protect against cruise and ballistic missiles.
A few days ago, US Senators Chris Van Hollen and Lindsey Graham urged the Senate Armed Forces Committee to assist in strengthening Ukraine’s air defense, particularly with Iron Dome systems. The senators are not asking Israel to give up its air defense batteries but want the country to allow the US to transfer American systems.
Tags: air defense, Israel