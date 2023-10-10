MFA: Diplomats locate seven missing Ukrainians in Israel

Ukraine’s diplomats in Israel found seven more Ukrainians, previously considered missing, in the south of the country, Ukrinform reported, citing the spokesman for Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oleh Nikolenko.

According to the spokesman, the found Ukrainians are safe now. The embassy also helped six families find temporary housing in Israel.

In addition, as per the ministry announcement, about 300 Ukrainians cannot leave Israel, and about 150 cannot leave the Gaza Strip.

The ministry advised Ukrainians still remaining in Israel to leave the country on commercial airlines that are still flying. The spokesman added that Ukraine is also currently working on alternative ways for them to leave. The Foreign Ministry’s headquarters processed over 700 Ukrainian appeals in three days.

On 9 October, the ministry reported that a Ukrainian boy was injured in Sderot, Israel, during the recent HAMAS terrorist attack. On 10 October, Nikolenko said that the diplomats provided him with medical treatment, psychological support, and would help to return him to his relatives in Ukraine.

On the morning of 7 October, the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched an attack on Israel. The militants invaded the country, simultaneously launching a massive missile strike. On 8 October, Israel officially declared a state of war.

