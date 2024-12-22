Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

ISW: Putin expands youth militarization program for long-term war in Ukraine

The Kremlin’s new youth militarization directives include establishing an online platform for military-patriotic education and expanding year-round training camps.
byMaria Tril
22/12/2024
1 minute read
Russian military instructors train local troops of Putin's children "army" to use combat weapons in occupied Crimea. The Russian Defense Ministry founded Yunarmia ("Youth Army") troops for children aged from 8 to 18 years old across Russia and Russia-occupied territories in 2016, two years after Russia's anschluss of the Ukrainian peninsula. Photo: social media
Russian military instructors train local troops of Putin’s children “army” to use combat weapons in occupied Crimea. The Russian Defense Ministry founded Yunarmia (“Youth Army”) troops for children aged from 8 to 18 years old across Russia and Russia-occupied territories in 2016, two years after Russia’s anschluss of the Ukrainian peninsula. Photo: social media
ISW: Putin expands youth militarization program for long-term war in Ukraine

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on 20 December that Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued new directives to expand military-patriotic education programs for youth across Russia and occupied Ukraine.

Putin approved four key instructions that focus on developing “military-sports camps” and expanding youth indoctrination initiatives.

According to the ISW, the Kremlin’s Roads of Victory program will be expanded, offering free excursions to sites of “military glory” to promote patriotic sentiment among young people.

The program aims to “foster patriotic feelings in modern children and youth,” the report states.

The analysis highlights how Russia has previously used Avangard military and sports training camps to “militarize and indoctrinate Ukrainian youth into Russian cultural and historical narratives.” These efforts appear to be intensifying as part of Russia’s long-term force generation strategy.

Putin’s declaration of 2025 as the “Year of the Defender of the Fatherland” signals a broader push to militarize Russian society, the ISW notes. This initiative coincides with the expansion of youth organizations like Yunarmiya and Movement of the First, while the “Time of Heroes” program places Ukraine war veterans in government positions.

The ISW reports that these measures indicate the Kremlin’s intention to “encourage and elevate the prestige of military service among Russian youth and society” as it plans for “its long-term war effort in Ukraine and possible future armed conflicts with Western countries.”

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!