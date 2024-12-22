ISW: Putin expands youth militarization program for long-term war in Ukraine

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on 20 December that Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued new directives to expand military-patriotic education programs for youth across Russia and occupied Ukraine.

Putin approved four key instructions that focus on developing “military-sports camps” and expanding youth indoctrination initiatives.

According to the ISW, the Kremlin’s Roads of Victory program will be expanded, offering free excursions to sites of “military glory” to promote patriotic sentiment among young people.

The program aims to “foster patriotic feelings in modern children and youth,” the report states.

The analysis highlights how Russia has previously used Avangard military and sports training camps to “militarize and indoctrinate Ukrainian youth into Russian cultural and historical narratives.” These efforts appear to be intensifying as part of Russia’s long-term force generation strategy.

Putin’s declaration of 2025 as the “Year of the Defender of the Fatherland” signals a broader push to militarize Russian society, the ISW notes. This initiative coincides with the expansion of youth organizations like Yunarmiya and Movement of the First, while the “Time of Heroes” program places Ukraine war veterans in government positions.

The ISW reports that these measures indicate the Kremlin’s intention to “encourage and elevate the prestige of military service among Russian youth and society” as it plans for “its long-term war effort in Ukraine and possible future armed conflicts with Western countries.”

