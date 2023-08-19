Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Zelenskyy visits Sweden, discusses CV-90 combat vehicles with Swedish PM

byOrysia Hrudka
19/08/2023
1 minute read
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during his visit to Sweden on Saturday, initiated discussions with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

As Swedish media Expressen convey, Kristersson welcomed Zelenskyy at his country residence, Harpsund. The Ukrainian delegation included several ministers, although specific names have not been disclosed.

On the Swedish side, the negotiations involve Foreign Minister, Minister for Foreign Trade, Civil Protection Minister, and Defense Minister.

Zelenskyy, in anticipation of the talks with the Swedish Prime Minister, emphasized that the primary focus would be on defense cooperation, particularly the “powerful” Swedish infantry combat vehicles CV-90.

“Our soldiers are already effectively utilizing them on the frontlines. We also plan to produce CV-90 in Ukraine,” he stated.

On Saturday morning, the President embarked on a working visit to Sweden, accompanied by First Lady Olena Zelenska. During the visit, he will also meet with King Carl XVI, Queen Silvia, Parliament Speaker Andreas Norlén, and heads of parliamentary parties.

This marks the first visit of the Ukrainian President to Sweden since the onset of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022. Concurrently, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson visited Kyiv in February of this year.

