Ukraine and Sweden to cooperate in defense procurement – Ukraine’s Minister of Defense

Credit: Oleksii Reznikov/Twitter

Ukraine’s Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov announced the signing of an agreement on cooperation in defense procurement between Ukraine and Sweden.

‘More good news from Vilnius! Ukraine and Sweden signed an agreement on cooperation in defense procurement. This document provides great opportunities both for our Armed Forces and for Swedish companies like SAAB and others. Thank you to my friend & colleague, Pål Jonson. United by shared colors, united by shared values!’ Oleksii Reznikov wrote in his Twitter.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: NATO summit in Vilnius, Sweden