Ukraine and Sweden to cooperate in defense procurement – Ukraine’s Minister of Defense

Credit: Oleksii Reznikov/Twitter
Ukraine’s Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov announced the signing of an agreement on cooperation in defense procurement between Ukraine and Sweden.
‘More good news from Vilnius! Ukraine and Sweden signed an agreement on cooperation in defense procurement. This document provides great opportunities both for our Armed Forces and for Swedish companies like SAAB and others. Thank you to my friend & colleague, Pål Jonson. United by shared colors, united by shared values!’ Oleksii Reznikov wrote in his Twitter.
Tags: NATO summit in Vilnius, Sweden