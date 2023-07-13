Allies to give Ukraine over EUR 1.5 billion worth in military aid after NATO summit

Meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the level of Heads of State and Government, with Sweden, 12 JULY 2023. Left to right: Oleksiy Reznikov (Minister of Defence, Ukraine) with Admiral Rob Bauer (Chair NATO Military Committee). Credit: NATO/Flickr

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that international allies will supply the country over €1.5 billion in military aid as a result of the NATO Summit in Vlinius, including long-range SCALP missiles, Leopard tanks, additional Patriots, F-16 pilot training, which “are just some of the things that can be announced publicly.”

Reznikov says there are seven packages of military aid:

Germany: new €700 million aid package includes 25 Leopard 1A5 tanks, 40 Marder 1A3 IFVs, 2 Patriot air defense systems, 5 Bergepanzer 2 SAMs, 20,000 155-mm artillery shells, 5,000 smoke shells;

Australia: new defense package includes 30 Bushmaster APCs;

Norway: 1,000 Black Hornet micro-drones, NASAMS support package (2 additional fire control centers, two launchers and spare parts); Norway also increased the size of the military aid budget to Ukraine from $240 to $930 million; there are agreements on strengthening air defense and artillery capabilities;

United Kingdom: more than 70 combat vehicles, thousands of ammunition for tanks, a $64.7 million package of military aid for the repair of equipment;

France: SCALP missiles and additional engineering equipment for demining;

The Netherlands: agreement to start pilot training in August, contribution to strengthening Ukrainian air defense and artillery capabilities;

Canada: $410 million in new funding and projects to support Ukraine and strengthen transatlantic security; reinforcement of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with armored vehicles.

Additionally, the summit in Vilnius saw the G7 sign a declaration on security commitments to Ukraine. Eight additional countries have said they will support this declaration: The Netherlands, Czechia, Spain, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden.

Tags: military aid to Ukraine, NATO summit in Vilnius