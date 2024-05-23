Eng
US contradicts British claim about alleged Chinese weapon supplies to Russia

The United States has questioned the UK’s claim that China is providing or prepares to provide combat equipment for Russia to use in its war in Ukraine.
Sullivan: US arms Ukraine with "significant number" of ATACMS missiles
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Credit: Screenshot: Youtube/White House
The United States has contradicted a claim made by the United Kingdom that Russia and China are collaborating to provide combat equipment for Russia to use in its war against Ukraine.

Grant Shapps, the UK Defense Secretary, stated at a defense conference in London on 22 May,

“An axis of authoritarian states led by Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea have escalated and fuelled conflicts and tensions. They have increasingly been working together. And today I can reveal that we have evidence that Russia and China are collaborating on combat equipment for use in Ukraine.”

However, Jake Sullivan, the US National Security Adviser, disputed this claim when asked about Shapps’ speech at the White House daily press briefing. Sullivan replied,

“We have not seen that to date. I look forward to speaking with the UK to make sure that we have a common operating picture.”

While China has not backed the Russian invasion of Ukraine, it has provided Russia with an economic lifeline after Western sanctions. Shapps noted in his speech that increased trade between China and Russia indicates a “deeper relationship” since the invasion began.

Last month, the Chinese embassy in the US stated that it had not provided weaponry and was “not a producer of or party involved in the Ukraine crisis.

During a visit to China in late April, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted that there were no signs of Beijing sending weapons to Russia for use in Ukraine, but this month the US sanctioned Chinese companies, including two groups accused of supplying Russia with drones, weapons, ammunition, chips, sensors, and other military-related technology.

