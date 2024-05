Politico: Zelenskyy eyeing D-Day, G7 to rally more Western support against Russia

Zelenskyy is expected to use the high-profile events to call for more military aid from the West and demand that the US and European countries seize Russian assets to help fund Ukraine’s defense and reconstruction efforts.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to participate in the upcoming D-Day commemoration in France and then attend the G7 meeting in Italy, Politico says, referring to “two people familiar with the planning.” Both Politico sources stressed that Zelenskyy’s schedule could change. Recently, he canceled foreign travel following a major Russian offensive in Kharkiv Oblast.

The Ukrainian leader’s attendance at the D-Day commemoration in France alongside President Biden, Western leaders, and a Russian representative—on the same shores where the largest amphibious invasion in history occurred 80 years ago—will be symbolically significant as they honor past sacrifices and discuss protecting democracy in the context of Ukraine’s current conflict with Russia, Politico notes.

After the D-Day commemoration, Zelenskyy plans to travel to Italy for the G7 summit. G7 members have debated using hundreds of billions of seized Russian assets to boost Ukraine’s defenses and economy, with the US and UK strongly backing the idea, while some European nations like Germany remain skeptical due to legal concerns.

Germany is reportedly ready to use income from the frozen Russian assets for funding weapons for Ukraine, but not the assets themselves.