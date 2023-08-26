Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The Latest

Russian shelling of Kharkiv Oblast kills two, injures one

byIryna Voichuk
26/08/2023
1 minute read
Consequences of Russian shelling of Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast on 26 August. Credit: Prosecutor’s Office of Kharkiv Oblast
On 26 August, Russian troops shelled the village of Podoly in Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast, killing two civilians and wounding one more, the Prosecutor’s Office of Kharkiv Oblast reported.

Consequences of Russian shelling of Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast on 26 August. Credit: Prosecutor’s Office of Kharkiv Oblast

According to the Prosecutor’s office, Russians hit the grocery store with a cafe.

A 28-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man died at the spot. A 26-year-old woman was injured and hospitalized.

On the morning of 25 August, Russians shelled residential areas of Podoly with MLRS, injuring a local resident, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

Consequences of Russian shelling of Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast on 25 August. Credit: Prosecutor’s Office of Kharkiv Oblast

Read also:

