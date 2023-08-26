Russian shelling of Kharkiv Oblast kills two, injures one

On 26 August, Russian troops shelled the village of Podoly in Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast, killing two civilians and wounding one more, the Prosecutor’s Office of Kharkiv Oblast reported.

According to the Prosecutor’s office, Russians hit the grocery store with a cafe.

A 28-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man died at the spot. A 26-year-old woman was injured and hospitalized.

On the morning of 25 August, Russians shelled residential areas of Podoly with MLRS, injuring a local resident, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

