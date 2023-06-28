Russian missile strike kills 3 kids and injures 8-month-old baby in Kramatorsk

Ukrainian rescuers clear the rubble in search of survivors after the Russian missile strike on Kramatorsk.

Credit: Ukraine's Emergency Service.

The death toll continues to rise after yesterday’s Russian missile strike on a residential area in Kramatorsk (Donetsk Oblast, eastern Ukraine).

The Russian missile strike on Kramatorsk killed ten people, including three kids, and injured 61 people, including an eight-month-old baby, according to Ukraine’s National Police. Ukrainian rescuers have saved seven people from under the rubble, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reported. The rescue operation in Kramatorsk is ongoing.

Russia launched Iskander ballistic missiles against the city of Kramatorsk at around 7:30 pm yesterday, according to Ukraine’s National Police. One of the missiles hit a detached home neighborhood in Bilenke village near Kramatorsk, and another struck Ria Pizza in downtown Kramatorsk.

“Numerous houses, shops, cafes, and other establishments were damaged near the site of the hit,” the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration Head Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

According to the Department of Education of Kramatorsk City Council, a Russian missile strike on Kramatorsk killed 14-year-old twin sisters Anna and Yulia Aksenchenko. On 4 September, Anna and Yulia would have turned 15.

The name of the third kid killed by the Russian missile strike on Kramatorsk, a 17-year-old girl, has not been disclosed yet.

According to Ukraine’s Prosecutor’s Office, the Russian war has killed 493 and injured more than 1033 children. The prosecutors say the number of casualties is not final, as Ukrainian police have no access to combat zones and occupied territories.

