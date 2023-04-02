At least 467 children killed in Russian war since February 2022, Ukraine says

The Prosecutor General’s Office has reported that 467 Ukrainian children have been killed and 944 injured since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on 24 February 2022.

“As of the morning of 1 April 2023, more than 1411 children have been affected in Ukraine by Russia’s full-scale armed aggression. According to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 467 children have been killed, and more than 944 received injuries of different severity,” the Prosecutor General’s Office informed.

The number of casualties is not final, as Ukraine still verifies information from active fighting zones, liberated areas, and Russian-occupied territories.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporary Occupied Territories said it had documented at least 20,000 cases of illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.

