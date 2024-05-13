Eng
SBU source says drones hit power substation in Russia’s Lipetsk Oblast, claims attack on another oil depot

Ukraine’s SBU source says its drones have targeted the Yeletskaya substation in Russia’s Lipetsk Oblast and the Oskolneftesnab oil depot in Belgorod, with the attacks in Lipetsk confirmed by local authorities.
byYuri Zoria
13/05/2024
2 minute read
Oskolneftesnab oil depot in Belgorod Oblast. Photo: Google Street View.
On the night of 13 May, drones struck Russia’s Lipetsk Oblast, causing a fire at a power substation, as reported by local authorities and propaganda Telegram channels. The incident occurred around 04:00 Kyiv time, according to Liga.

Recently, Ukraine has intensified its campaign against Russian fuel storage facilities crucial for military logistics in occupied areas and Russia. Additionally, since the beginning of this year, Ukraine has expanded its targeting to include Russian oil processing facilities.

Last night, drones operated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) were actively used in Russia’s Lipetsk and Belgorod obalsts, resulting in a fire at an oil depot near the city of Stary Oskol and at the 500 kV “Yeletskaya” substation, according to an SBU source speaking to Ukrainska Pravda.

Igor Artamonov, the governor of Lipetsk Oblast, claimed that a UAV was allegedly jammed in the Stanovlya district, with its wreckage falling on a power substation. Concurrently, Russian Telegram channels released a video displaying several drones reportedly striking the facility.

According to a source cited by Ukrainska Pravda, locals in Russian social media groups complained all night about a series of loud explosions at the “Oskolneftesnab” oil depot in Belgorod Oblast, the largest regional fuel company in the area. However, no footage of strikes and fire at the oil facility emerged on social media.

The SBU source added that the struck substation supplies power to Russian Railways’ traction substations, the “Stanova” oil pumping station, and ensures the energy transit between the Lipetsk, Oryol, and Bryansk power systems.

  • On 8 May, a Ukrainian missile attack destroyed three fuel storage tanks in occupied Luhansk.
  • On 9 May 2024, SBU drones hit two oil depots in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai. Later the same day, a SBU drone carried out a record-breaking long-range strike on a Russian oil refinery in Bashkortostan.
  • On 10 May, a Ukrainian Defense Intelligence’s operation attacked the Pervyi Zavod oil refinery in Russia’s Kaluga Oblast.
  • On 12 May, Ukrainian intelligence drones attacked military targets in the Volgograd, Kaluga and Lipetsk oblasts of Russia.

Read also:

