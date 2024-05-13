Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

British Defense Ministry: Putin inspects new Chinese vehicles as Russia shifts tactics in Ukraine

In a strategic shift, Russian forces are increasingly using lighter, faster vehicles to conduct reconnaissance of Ukrainian defensive positions.
byMaria Tril
13/05/2024
1 minute read
The Ural motorcycle / open source
British Defense Ministry: Putin inspects new Chinese vehicles as Russia shifts tactics in Ukraine

The British Defense Ministry reported on 13 May that Russian forces increasingly use lighter, faster vehicles to conduct reconnaissance of Ukrainian defensive positions

According to reports, Russian President Vladimir Putin personally inspected newly acquired Chinese Desertcross 1000-3 all-terrain vehicles from Odes Industries in November 2023. Russia has reportedly purchased over 2,100 of these vehicles.

The reports suggest that Russian forces have increasingly resorted to the use of lighter, faster vehicles to conduct reconnaissance of Ukrainian defensive positions, allowing for subsequent engagement using artillery, first-person view (FPV) or one-way attack (OWA) drones in an effort to consistently degrade Ukrainian forces.

However, the British Defense Ministry reported that in sacrificing armor and firepower for increased mobility, light vehicles are far more vulnerable than their armored counterparts to an array of weapon systems. Ukrainian FPV drones have already demonstrated their ability to effectively target such light vehicles.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts