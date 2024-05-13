British Defense Ministry: Putin inspects new Chinese vehicles as Russia shifts tactics in Ukraine

The British Defense Ministry reported on 13 May that Russian forces increasingly use lighter, faster vehicles to conduct reconnaissance of Ukrainian defensive positions

According to reports, Russian President Vladimir Putin personally inspected newly acquired Chinese Desertcross 1000-3 all-terrain vehicles from Odes Industries in November 2023. Russia has reportedly purchased over 2,100 of these vehicles.

The reports suggest that Russian forces have increasingly resorted to the use of lighter, faster vehicles to conduct reconnaissance of Ukrainian defensive positions, allowing for subsequent engagement using artillery, first-person view (FPV) or one-way attack (OWA) drones in an effort to consistently degrade Ukrainian forces.

However, the British Defense Ministry reported that in sacrificing armor and firepower for increased mobility, light vehicles are far more vulnerable than their armored counterparts to an array of weapon systems. Ukrainian FPV drones have already demonstrated their ability to effectively target such light vehicles.

Read also: