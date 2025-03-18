Bloomberg: Putin wants all weapon aid to Ukraine halted for Trump truce

During the visit of US special envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow on 13 March, Russian leader Vladimir Putin claimed that the halt of all military assistance to Ukraine is their condition for the US to agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine.

European officials expressed concern over Russia’s demand to block weapons deliveries to Ukraine during any potential ceasefire, Bloomberg reported on 18 March.

A senior European official warned that such conditions could allow Russia to rearm while Ukraine remains unable to receive military support.

“Russia’s insistence on blocking arms deliveries during a truce creates an asymmetric situation,” the official told Bloomberg. “This would give Moscow the opportunity to rebuild its forces while Ukraine’s hands are tied.”

This came after the US special envoy Steve Witkoff traveled to Kremlin to present a 30-day ceasefire proposal, agreed between the US and Ukraine on 11 March. After the meeting with Witkoff, Putin claimed that Moscow would accept the ceasefire but demanded Ukraine freeze mobilization, military training, and foreign military aid deliveries during the 30-day period.

Bloomberg reported on 12 March that Putin will likely agree to a truce but wants his terms included in any agreement.

Washington has previously lifted its temporary halt on arms supplies and intelligence-sharing to Ukraine, which had been imposed to pressure Kyiv into diplomatic negotiations.

A Moscow source indicated Putin’s proposed suspension of arms deliveries would be temporary. Weapons flows would resume after a peace agreement in which Ukraine accepts limits on its military capabilities.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in February 2022, Ukraine has increased domestic arms production from 10% to more than 30% of its requirements. However, Ukraine still depends on international partners for advanced weapons, with Europe providing approximately 30% of its military needs and the US contributing 40%.

The US president and Putin are about to have a phone call on 18 March over the peace negotiations.

The upcoming phone conversation will also address the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which Russia has occupied since early in the war.

