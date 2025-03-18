Italy, Spain hesitant on EU’s € 40 bn Ukraine military aid proposal

Italy and Spain have indicated they are not yet prepared to back a European Union proposal that would pledge up to 40 billion euros ($43.7 billion) in military aid for Ukraine this year, with contributions determined by each country’s economic size, Reuters reports.

EU officials emphasize the importance of continuing battlefield support for Ukraine amid uncertainty over future US assistance under Donald Trump’s administration, which is pivoting towards Russia and has ended Russia’s diplomatic isolation and is pressing for Kyiv-Moscow negotiations, allegedly to end the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.

The proposal, put forward by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, could potentially double the bloc’s military support for Ukraine in its war against Russia’s invasion, as the EU and its members provided approximately 20 billion euros in 2024.

During the 17 March meeting of foreign ministers from the EU’s 27 countries in Brussels, Kallas claimed her proposal had “broad political support” and discussions were moving into details. The plan has garnered strong backing from northern and eastern European nations, according to diplomats.

However, southern European capitals have shown more reluctance, reflecting a division between countries geographically closer to Russia that have provided more aid to Ukraine and those further away that have contributed less as a percentage of their economies, Reuters says.

Speaking before the meeting, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said the proposal would require thorough discussion in light of forthcoming developments.

“We are waiting for the Trump-Putin telephone call to see if there will be any steps forward in order to reach a ceasefire,” he said, adding that Italy also needed to find money to boost its own defense spending. “There is a lot of expenditure to be tackled,” Tajani told Reuters.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares similarly expressed caution, stating:

“We’ll see how the debate goes, but at this point there’s no decision on it.”

Reuters reports that France has also raised questions about Kaja Kallas’ plan.

During the meeting, Slovakia confirmed it would not block the plan but would refrain from contributing, according to three EU diplomats. While pro-Russian Hungary and Slovakia’s governments do not provide military aid to Ukraine, EU officials contend they should not block the proposal, as contributions are voluntary.

