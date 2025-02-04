Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Zelenskyy: Ukraine to discuss Zaporizhzhia NPP liberation in first talks with Russia

Ukraine’s president says the occupied nuclear plant is deteriorating under Russian control, posing a major security risk.
byOlena Mukhina
04/02/2025
2 minute read
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Credit: Energoatom
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to discuss Zaporizhzhia NPP liberation in first talks with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a meeting with Rafael Grossi, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said Ukraine plans to discuss the liberation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) during the first meeting with Russia, according to UNIAN.

The ZNPP has been occupied by the Russian military since the early days of the war. Russian forces have not conducted necessary repairs and inspections at the plant, and the hired employees are not professional enough to maintain the station. Moreover, Russia turned it into a military base and a tool for blackmailing Ukraine and Western countries.

Speaking at the meeting with Grossi, Zelenskyy said that since the very beginning of the Russian occupation of the plant, Ukraine has held numerous meetings with the IAEA to drive out Russian armed troops from the station. However, negotiations with the Russian side failed despite the global security risks the situation has posed.

He stated since the occupation, various Russian military units, including Chechen fighters, had taken control of the plant.

“Today, the nuclear plant does not operate because there is no Ukrainian management—fair and professional management. It is not functioning, it is deteriorating, and it is very dangerous. The issue of Zaporizhzhia NPP will be raised during the first diplomatic meeting between the parties,” Zelenskyy stressed.

Additionally, the Ukrainian president reported that the CEO of Energoatom, the state energy company, Petro Kotin, informed him that Russia had taken two Ukrainian energy workers who had been working at ZNPP hostage and imprisoned them.

“Apparently, they had some Ukrainian content on their phones. It is crucial for us to bring them back and free them from captivity,” Zelenskyy added.

Grossi, for his part, mentioned that he plans to visit ZNPP again. He has already visited the plant five times and hopes to continue technical work at the facility.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts