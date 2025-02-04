Zelenskyy: Ukraine to discuss Zaporizhzhia NPP liberation in first talks with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a meeting with Rafael Grossi, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said Ukraine plans to discuss the liberation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) during the first meeting with Russia, according to UNIAN.

The ZNPP has been occupied by the Russian military since the early days of the war. Russian forces have not conducted necessary repairs and inspections at the plant, and the hired employees are not professional enough to maintain the station. Moreover, Russia turned it into a military base and a tool for blackmailing Ukraine and Western countries.

Speaking at the meeting with Grossi, Zelenskyy said that since the very beginning of the Russian occupation of the plant, Ukraine has held numerous meetings with the IAEA to drive out Russian armed troops from the station. However, negotiations with the Russian side failed despite the global security risks the situation has posed.

He stated since the occupation, various Russian military units, including Chechen fighters, had taken control of the plant.

“Today, the nuclear plant does not operate because there is no Ukrainian management—fair and professional management. It is not functioning, it is deteriorating, and it is very dangerous. The issue of Zaporizhzhia NPP will be raised during the first diplomatic meeting between the parties,” Zelenskyy stressed.

Additionally, the Ukrainian president reported that the CEO of Energoatom, the state energy company, Petro Kotin, informed him that Russia had taken two Ukrainian energy workers who had been working at ZNPP hostage and imprisoned them.

“Apparently, they had some Ukrainian content on their phones. It is crucial for us to bring them back and free them from captivity,” Zelenskyy added.

Grossi, for his part, mentioned that he plans to visit ZNPP again. He has already visited the plant five times and hopes to continue technical work at the facility.

