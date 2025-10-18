IAEA brokers local ceasefire to fix Zaporizhzhia NPP power lines after record 4-week blackout

The International Atomic Energy Agency has confirmed that repair work on damaged external power lines at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has begun following four weeks without external electricity supply.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said the repairs became possible after local ceasefire zones were established, allowing specialists safe access to the facility.

"Restoration of off-site power is crucial for nuclear safety and security," Grossi said, noting the plant had been operating on backup diesel generators for an extended period.

The agency reports that both sides of the conflict worked constructively with IAEA to implement the complex repair plan.

Russia's occupation forces have controlled the Zaporizhzhia NPP since 2022, with IAEA repeatedly warning about nuclear safety risks from hostilities around the station. On 23 September, Ukraine's Ministry of Energy reported the plant's tenth blackout since occupation began, forcing a switch to diesel generator power—the longest such period in the facility's history. Deputy Energy Minister reported that neither the generators nor the plant itself were designed for such prolonged operation.

On 7 October, IAEA staff documented numerous strikes in immediate proximity to the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs characterized these actions as deliberate Russian provocation.

On 13 October, Associated Press reported that IAEA proposed restoring external power to the Zaporizhzhia NPP in two stages.