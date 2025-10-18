Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

IAEA brokers local ceasefire to fix Zaporizhzhia NPP power lines after record 4-week blackout

Specialists have reached the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to repair damaged power lines after a record four-week emergency mode operation that pushed diesel generators and the facility itself beyond their design limits
byMaria Tril
18/10/2025
2 minute read
iaea zaporizhzhia npp
IAEA member on the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Credit: IAEA via X
IAEA brokers local ceasefire to fix Zaporizhzhia NPP power lines after record 4-week blackout

The International Atomic Energy Agency has confirmed that repair work on damaged external power lines at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has begun following four weeks without external electricity supply.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said the repairs became possible after local ceasefire zones were established, allowing specialists safe access to the facility.

"Restoration of off-site power is crucial for nuclear safety and security," Grossi said, noting the plant had been operating on backup diesel generators for an extended period.

The agency reports that both sides of the conflict worked constructively with IAEA to implement the complex repair plan.

Russia's occupation forces have controlled the Zaporizhzhia NPP since 2022, with IAEA repeatedly warning about nuclear safety risks from hostilities around the station. On 23 September, Ukraine's Ministry of Energy reported the plant's tenth blackout since occupation began, forcing a switch to diesel generator power—the longest such period in the facility's history. Deputy Energy Minister reported that neither the generators nor the plant itself were designed for such prolonged operation.

On 7 October, IAEA staff documented numerous strikes in immediate proximity to the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs characterized these actions as deliberate Russian provocation.

On 13 October, Associated Press reported that IAEA proposed restoring external power to the Zaporizhzhia NPP in two stages.

Read also

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts