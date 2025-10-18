Satellite images confirm 11 fuel tanks destroyed at Crimean oil terminal after Ukrainian strikes

Radio Liberty's Russian service has released satellite imagery documenting extensive damage to the oil depot in Feodosia, occupied Crimea, following Ukrainian strikes on the facility.

Ukraine's drone strikes focus on Russian military airbases, manufacturing facilities, oil refineries, and energy infrastructure. According to military analysts, these operations aim to disrupt Russia's fuel supplies and inflict economic pressure. Attacks on oil refineries have hit approximately 38-40% of Russia's refining capacity, damaging production of gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel, which has led to shortages and price increases within Russia.

The images show 11 fuel storage tanks completely destroyed as a result of Ukrainian attacks on the site, according to Radio Liberty. Several other damaged tanks are unlikely to be recoverable.

Ukrainian forces struck the Marine Oil Terminal facilities in Feodosia on 6 October. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine described it as "a multifunctional technological complex for transshipment of oil and petroleum products from railway tank cars to sea vessels and back, as well as to road transport, which is involved in supplying the occupying army of the Russian Federation."

The massive fire that erupted following the Ukrainian strike could not be extinguished for more than two days, Radio Liberty reports.

On 13 October, Ukrainian military forces struck the Feodosia oil depot again.

The result of two Ukrainian strikes on 7 October and 13 – 11 completely destroyed fuel tanks, several damaged and unlikely to be recoverable, according to the reports.

Еhe first Ukrainian strike on the oil terminal in October 2024 destroyed or fatally damaged 14 tanks at the hub that supplied fuel and lubricants to the Russian army in occupied Crimea. A Pantsir air defense system installed at the refinery in 2022 failed to prevent any of the three Ukrainian attacks.