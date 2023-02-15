Crematorium in occupied Crimea burns killed Russian soldiers round the clock – General Staff

The crematorium near Simferopol used for incinerating bodies of killed Russian soldiers. Photo from open sources

Russian troops use a crematorium near Simferopol, the capital of occupied Crimea, to burn the bodies of their killed soldiers and thus conceal the true Russian losses in the war against Ukraine, Ukraine’s General Staff informed on 15 February.

The said crematorium is located in the village of Krasnaya Zorka, the General Staff writes; it was opened there in 2018.

“Near the local crematorium, there is a constant queue of up to 10 military vehicles. The occupiers use these trucks to bring dead Russian soldiers and mercenaries. Cremations are performed around the clock. Cremation services are not provided to civilians,” the General Staff report goes.

On February 9, the General Staff said that the Russian army had set up a mobile crematorium in occupied Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, to conceal its own losses.

In late January, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar, citing data from Ukrainian intelligence, reported that about five mobile crematoriums circulate in the rear of the Russian troops’ forward positions.

Tags: Crimea, Russian Army