Russia hides scale of its losses in Ukraine

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar has said Russia continues to hide its losses in the invasion to avoid paying families of killed soldiers war-death compensations.

Ukraine’s intelligence reports that Russian forces have used at least five mobile crematoriums at the front line to burn bodies.

According to Russia’s legislation, the family of every dead soldier receives payments. But if the body is missing – no payouts will be provided.

Tags: Russia, war