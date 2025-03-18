Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Some 54% of Germans back Ukraine ceding territory to Russia for peace

36% of Germans, mainly Greens, oppose Ukraine ceding territory to Russia for peace. Pro-Russian AfD supporters show highest support (71%) for Ukrainian territorial concessions.
byMaria Tril
18/03/2025
3 minute read
isw ukraine
The ISW map shows the occupied Ukraine’s territories by Russia as of 18 March 2025.
Some 54% of Germans back Ukraine ceding territory to Russia for peace

More than half of Germans surveyed believe Ukraine should be prepared to give up territory to Russia if necessary to achieve a peace agreement, ntv reported on 18 March.

The survey, conducted by Forsa for German news channel ntv, found that 54% of respondents think Ukraine should be ready to cede occupied territories to Russia if needed for a peace deal.

In contrast, 36% of respondents—primarily supporters of the Green party—believe Ukraine should not surrender any territory.

The poll comes as high-ranking US officials have made similar suggestions. Michael Waltz, US National Security Advisor, claimed recently that a future agreement to end Russia’s war against Ukraine might involve Ukraine losing territory “in exchange for future security guarantees.”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on 10 March that “Ukraine will have to make concessions” regarding territories Russia has seized since 2014 as part of any agreement to end the war.

The poll revealed divisions along party lines regarding territorial concessions. Among supporters of the conservative CDU/CSU bloc, 52% favor Ukraine ceding territory, while 43% oppose this position. For Social Democratic Party (SPD) supporters, 46% back territorial concessions, with 40% against.

The CDU/CSU and SPD are currently in negotiations to form Germany’s next government.

Support for territorial concessions is strongest among supporters of the pro-Russian Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, with 71% saying Ukraine should be prepared to give up territory, compared to only 16% who oppose this view. Among Left party supporters, 50% favor territorial concessions, while 40% are against.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!